Lodge Owner and Manager Arrested for Operating Prostitution Ring in Nerul

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police successfully rescued seven women from Subhodaya Lodging and Boarding in Shirvane village, Sector 1, Nerul, where they were allegedly being forced into the flesh trade. The owner, Ritkumar Ligyakumar Gowda, and the manager, Sanjit Kumar Jitndra Prasad Yadav, were arrested during the raid conducted on Monday night.

The Crime Branch had received information suggesting the involvement of the lodge owner and manager in running a prostitution racket. Acting swiftly on information received, the police raided the lodge on Monday evening, leading to the rescue of the seven victims. Investigations revealed that Ritkumar Ligyakumar Gowda and Sanjit Kumar Jitndra Prasad Yadav were operating in collaboration with several pimps, namely Sahil alias Sachin Sirajal Mandal, Abdullah Tarapdar, and Mukund. These individuals allegedly targeted vulnerable women in need of financial assistance, luring them into the illicit trade.

An official from the Crime Branch stated, "They used to trap women who needed money." The arrested individuals now face charges under section 370 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3, 4, and 7 of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The case has been registered at Nerul police station.