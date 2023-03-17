Lok Sabha, Assembly elections to be held at same time?

While there is talk in the country that the Lok Sabha and assembly elections could be held simultaneously, the state's chief electoral officer, Shrikant Deshpande, has now replied to this and said the administration is ready to hold both elections together.

Shrikant Deshpande informed when he was in Bhandara to review the pre-election preparations. Meanwhile, Shrikant Deshpande is touring the state to review the preparations ahead of the elections. He has started the tour from Vidarbha and has come to Bhandara to review it. He interacted with reporters on the occasion.

Deshpande said on this occasion that preparations for any election are not completed in a month, so it takes a lot of time. So the tour is underway to learn about the district collector and the election machinery in line with the elections to be held next year.

He made a significant announcement this time, saying both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are going to be held in 2024. The Election Commission and the administration are all set to hold these two elections together. So now the political parties in the country are likely to start preparing for the elections.