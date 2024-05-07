Lok Sabha Election 2024: 1 Killed Near Polling Station In Maharashtra's Osmanabad (Dharashiv) In Knife Attack After Political Dispute In 2 Groups

Violence marred the polling process in Maharashtra during the third phase of elections as a knife attack occurred near a polling station in Osmanabad (Dharashiv). The incident, which resulted in a fatality, took place at Patsangvi in Bhum taluka of Dharashiv district. It is believed that the murder stemmed from a political dispute, heightening tensions in the area.

A confrontation between two groups led to a knife attack, resulting in one death and three others sustaining serious injuries. The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment.

The dispute originated at the Zilla Parishad polling station in Patsangvi village of Bhum taluka over the transportation of voters to the polling station. The altercation escalated into a violent brawl, with one group attacking the other with knives. The deceased has been identified as Samadhan Patil, while the accused assailant is named Gaurav Appa Naiknavare.

The perpetrator of the knife attack is currently at large, and the police are actively searching for him. Meanwhile, the injured individuals are receiving medical care.

Tensions between the two groups had been brewing for several days. The polling day served as a catalyst for the violence, resulting in this tragic incident.

The body of Samadhan Patil has been taken to the taluka hospital, and Shiv Sena Thackeray faction candidate Omraje Nimbalkar is reported to be visiting the area.