Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Will Be Wiped Out in South India, Claims Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray made a bold assertion, stating that the BJP is poised to face significant setbacks in southern India, with a potential halving of its seats in northern regions.

Thackeray noted that the initial phase of voting on April 19 seemed favorable for the opposition INDIA Alliance, suggesting a potentially promising start for their electoral prospects.

The BJP will be wiped out in the south and its seats will be reduced to half in the north," Thackeray told reporters in Pune district, where he accompanied the Sena (UBT)'s Maval Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sanjog Waghere Patil, who filed his nomination form.

Thackeray alleged that the BJP had extended an offer to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 lawmakers, pressuring them to either join their ranks or face legal consequences. Accusing Shinde of regressing Maharashtra's progress, he criticized the BJP for resorting to divisive tactics such as invoking Hindu-Muslim dynamics and caste equations when faced with electoral challenges.

