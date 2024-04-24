Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Polling Set for April 26: Check Full Schedule and Key Constituencies

The second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections is slated for April 26, subsequent to the initial phase conducted on April 19, which recorded a turnout of about 64 percent. This phase encompasses 89 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning 13 states, namely Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 timing and full schedule:

Voting for the second phase of elections is scheduled to commence at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm on April 26. As per the timetable provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the third phase is slated for May 7, the fourth for May 13, the fifth for May 20, the sixth for May 25, and the final phase for June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4. Additionally, the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are set to be held on May 13.

Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 constituencies:

During this phase, a cumulative of 89 constituencies spanning 12 states and union territories (UTs) will participate in the polls. The states involved in phase 2 encompass Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (7), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (13), Manipur (1), Kerala (20), Tripura (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), and Assam (5).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Key Candidates and Constituencies

A grand total of 1206 candidates hailing from 12 States/UTs, in addition to 4 candidates representing the Outer Manipur PC, are set to vie for victory in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Initially, a staggering 2633 nominations were submitted for the 88 PCs distributed across 12 States/UTs slated for this phase. The deadline for nomination filings for all 12 States/UTs was April 4, 2024. Following a rigorous scrutiny process, 1428 nominations were deemed valid.

Full list of states and constituencies in the Phase 2:

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar : Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Chhattisgarh : Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Manipur : Outer Manipur

Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura : Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

