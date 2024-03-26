Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Will Win All Seats in First Phase of Vidarbha, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP will win all the seats in Lok Sabha polls in the first phase in Vidarbha. He claimed people will vote for the saffron alliance on account of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years.

Fadnavis, speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects in the constituencies of east Vidarbha slated for the first phase of polls. Highlighting the candidacy of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, he suggested a strong presence for the BJP in the electoral contest when queried about the potential clash between the BJP and Congress.

Mahayuti, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, is poised to achieve a decisive victory in the initial phase of elections. Emphasizing the BJP's extensive grassroots outreach over the past four to five years, Fadnavis underlined their efforts to connect with every individual at the booth level. Regarding the allocation of a Lok Sabha seat to RSP leader Mahadev Jankar, Fadnavis mentioned that a decision would be made following discussions, affirming the alliance's commitment to provide him with one seat.

Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, will vote in five phases starting April 19. Voting will be held for Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, and Ramtek (SC) in the first phase. The last date to file nominations in these seats is March 27. In four out of five seats, the BJP and Congress are locked in a straight fight.