Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Set To Finalise Seat-Sharing Deal With MVA on March 21, Eyeing 19 Seats

The Congress is expected to solidify its seat-sharing agreement with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP in Maharashtra on March 21. It's anticipated that the Congress will vie for approximately 19 seats in the state, while sources suggest that the Shiv Sena (UBT) aims for 23 seats and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction plans to contest six seats based on ongoing discussions with coalition partners.

Sources have disclosed that discussions are underway among leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, and it is anticipated that a conclusive formula will be announced by Thursday. According to the sources, Prakash Ambedkar has written to the Congress leadership and said his Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will support the party from outside on seven Lok Sabha seats. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is not a part of the MVA.

The Congress' screening committee convened at the party headquarters on Tuesday to deliberate on potential party candidates. Subsequently, a meeting of the party's central election committee is scheduled for Wednesday to further deliberate and conclude on its candidates from Maharashtra. Key figures present at the screening committee meeting comprised Ramesh Chennithala, the AICC's Maharashtra in-charge, along with Nana Patole, the state unit chief of the Congress.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra possesses the second-largest number of seats after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats.

