Lok Sabha Election 2024: In Surprise Move, Supriya Sule Visits Ajit Pawar's Home In Baramati After Casting Vote

NCP (SCP) candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule, in a surprise move on on Tuesday, went to visit the her cousin Ajit Pawar's residence in Baramati's Katewadi. Supriya Sule made the visit just after casting vote along with her family in crucial election. Ajit Pawar and his mother are in Katewadi, Supriya Sule reached Katewadi alone to meet them. Notably, the Pawar family feud came out in open after Ajit Pawar engineered a split in the NCP and staked claim on the party. He was later granted the party name and symbol by the election commission.

In a battle of proving the dominance in home turf Baramati, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule. The contest heated up with Pawar family being divided in the campaigning for the poll. Allegations and stinging remarks were made from both sides during this period.

However, after voting began Tuesday for this closely-watched contest, Supriya Sule sprung a surprise and went on to visit Ajit Pawar;s residence in Baramati's Katewadi. The motive for the visit though is not currently known.