Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maval MP Shrirang Barne Declares 29% Surge in Property Assets Over Five Years

Shrirang Barne, the sitting Member of Parliament representing the Maval parliamentary constituency and the MahaYuti (Grand Alliance) candidate, has disclosed a significant surge of 29% in his property assets over the last five years. Barne officially filed his nomination for the Maval seat on Monday, accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In his nomination filing, Barne disclosed his assets, revealing a property valuation of Rs 132,23,91,631 (Rs 132.23 crores), reflecting a notable 29.41% increase from Rs 102,33,10,134 (Rs 102.33 crores) in 2019.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Barne family had declared assets amounting to Rs. 83.17 crores, with Sarita Barne, his wife, owning property valued at Rs 19.63 crore, totaling Rs 102 crores. As of 2024, the combined wealth of the Barne family has now escalated to Rs 132.24 crores.

In cash, Barne holds 26 lakhs, while his wife has Rs 12 lakhs. Barne's occupations include agriculture, involvement in construction, and ownership of brick factories. Their portfolio includes term deposits, savings, shares, insurance policies, and equity in various banks. Additionally, Barne has extended loans to six individuals.

Barne's personal possessions include two cars—a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Fortuner. He also owns a diamond ring valued at Rs 11.55 lakh and 470 grams of gold worth Rs 32.50 lakh. Moreover, he possesses a Webley & Scott revolver valued at Rs 35,000.

Sarita, his wife, owns earrings worth Rs 5.50 lakh and 743 grams of gold valued at Rs 51 lakh. Barne has a vehicle valued at Rs 44 lakh and holds a total loan of Rs 85 lakh, including Rs 41 lakh from various institutions.

MP Barne owns agricultural land in three locations: Pachane in Maval taluka, Marunji in Mulshi taluka, and Maan. Additionally, there are five non-agricultural plots in Thergaon, including Tathwade and Charholi, along with four commercial and three residential buildings also situated in Thergaon. According to the affidavit, Barne currently has three pending criminal cases.

Interestingly, in his affidavit, Shiv Sena candidate Barne revealed that he completed his matriculation in 2022 at the age of 60. He successfully passed his class 10th examination in March 2022, which he undertook at Shri Fattechand Jain Vidyalaya, Chinchwad.