Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde Vote with Families as Two Senas Clash in Key Mumbai Constituencies (WATCH)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family members, cast his vote on Monday in Mumbai North Central constituency. His son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Tejas Thackeray were accompanying the Sena chief for voting. This election holds an immense importance for the Thackeray family as it will decide the fate of the party post split led by CM Eknath Shinde.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his son and Kalyan candidate Shrikant Shinde, along with other family members, cast their votes from Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking to reporters, CM Shinde said,"The right to vote is a very sacred and valuable right. Your one vote will develop the country, take the country towards becoming a superpower, becoming self-reliant. Everyone should come out and cast their votes. People want Modi ji to become the Prime Minister again..."

He also batted for Shrikant Shinde, who is contesting from Kalyan, saying, "The work that Shrikant Shinde has done is in front of the people and I think they are going to vote for him to bring him back to power for the third time. Everyone should cast their votes. I can see people coming out of their houses to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country again."

On the other hand, MNS chief Raj Thackeray also voted in the election. Thackeray. who has sided with the Mahayuti led by BJP in this election, voted for the Mumbai South Central seat. His son Amit Thackeray and wife Sharmila Thackeray accompanied the MNS chief for voting. On low voter turnout, Raj Thackeray said that it was too early to comment and people would certainly turn up as voting progresses. He appealed to youth, especially first time voters, to vote in huge numbers.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Monday morning at 7 AM, with the remaining seats in Maharashtra heading to the polls. By 9 AM, the western state recorded a voter turnout of 6.33%. Thirteen constituencies in Maharashtra—namely Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South—are up for grabs in this phase.