Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will decide seat distribution, no one has authority in state, says Bawankule

BJP leaders in Kalyan-Dombivli have stated that they will not cooperate with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This stance has raised concerns about the electoral prospects of Shrikant Shinde, Eknath Shinde's son. Simultaneously, local BJP leaders in different constituencies are asserting their own claims, creating a stir among MLAs and MPs affiliated with the Shinde group. BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has now provided clarification on this matter.

Bawankule said that If leaders from various locations are making claims, informing us, there is no truth in them. The allocation of Lok Sabha seats will be carried out by the Central Parliamentary Board. Bawankule stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Parliamentary Board, along with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, will make a decision on seat-sharing.

BJP office-bearers in Kalyan, in the presence of Ravindra Chavan, a minister in Shinde's cabinet, had passed a resolution stating that they would not provide assistance to the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha elections. This resulted in a rift between the Shinde faction and the BJP. Shrikant Shinde had announced his resignation, raising questions about the potential situation in other constituencies if a similar scenario arises in Shinde's constituency. In this context, Bawankule, on the sidelines, has made a statement regarding the rebellion within the BJP.