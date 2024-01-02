Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sanjay Raut Responds to Supriya Sule's Announcement on MVA Seat Allocation

Regarding the seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Maharashtra elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule announced on Monday that the seat-sharing formula of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been finalized. She mentioned that only a formal announcement is pending, indicating that the political alliance has reached an agreement on the allocation of seats. Now while talking to PTI Sanjay Raut has responded to Supriya Sule's announcements.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut responding to a media query regarding NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule's statement on the seat-sharing formula among Maha Vikas Aghadi partners for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stated, "If Supriya Sule has said that an announcement for the seat-sharing formula among the Maha Vikas Aghadi would be declared, then I welcome this. We are one, and our unity is our strength. There will be no tension among us for one or two seats." This reflects a positive and cooperative sentiment within the alliance regarding the seat allocation process.

Supriya Sule on seat sharing

Addressing the media, Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament, disclosed that the decision on seat-sharing was reached during a meeting of leaders from Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) in New Delhi. The key participants in this crucial meeting included Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders from their respective parties. Sule emphasized that the seat-sharing formula has been finalized, and the official announcement is expected within a week, though she refrained from providing further details.

She highlighted that the collaboration of all Opposition parties is aimed at safeguarding democracy, the Constitution, and the country's development. Responding to a query, Sule acknowledged the significance of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Aghadi's role within the national Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Over the past six months, VBA has sought to join MVA and I.N.D.I.A. bloc, urging for 25 percent or 12 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. However, the Congress and some leaders from other parties have been cautious about this proposal. Frustrated with the delays and the potential exclusion from the alliances, VBA has threatened to independently contest all 48 seats, a move that could disrupt the calculations of Opposition parties and divide their votes.



India is anticipated to conduct general elections to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha, with the expected timeframe falling between April and May 2024.