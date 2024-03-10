Lok Sabha Election 2024: Seat-Sharing Is Done With Prakash Ambedkar's VBA, Says Sanjay Raut

Amidst the ongoing political dynamics ahead of the general elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed on Sunday, March 10, that seat-sharing arrangements within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are finalised.

"Seat sharing will happen, it is done. It will be done with Prakash Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi - they are with us," said Raut. He expressed confidence in the alliance. However, the VBA claims that issues on seat sharing remain unresolved.

Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra Seat Sharing:

#WATCH | On seat-sharing in Maha Vikas Aghadi for Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Seat sharing will happen, it is done. It will be done with Prakash Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi - they are with us..." pic.twitter.com/EE7GBFlmai — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, the VBA says it will not be a part of the Aghadi rally scheduled for Saturday in Baramati nor will it attend Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai rally on March 12 till a formal decision is reached on the distribution of seats in the MVA.

"I was not aware that today's meeting of the VBA has been postponed. On Friday night Sharad Pawar called me and said he would not be able to attend the meeting and I got to know that this meeting has been delayed. We wont speak to the media about the number of seat or the seats which we have asked for. We have informed the Aghadi leaders that prior to entering into talks with them we were ready to contest all 48 seats and even now we are ready to contest at leat 27 seats in the state," VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar had said.

