Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA Releases Third List of Candidates, Fields Vasant More from Pune, Backs Supriya Sule in Baramati

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2024 10:06 PM2024-04-02T22:06:47+5:302024-04-02T22:07:17+5:30

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) released the thirst list of five candidates on Tuesday, for the Lok Sabha elections ...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA Releases Third List of Candidates, Fields Vasant More from Pune, Backs Supriya Sule in Baramati | Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA Releases Third List of Candidates, Fields Vasant More from Pune, Backs Supriya Sule in Baramati

Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA Releases Third List of Candidates, Fields Vasant More from Pune, Backs Supriya Sule in Baramati

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) released the thirst list of five candidates on Tuesday, for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 Party chief Prakash Ambedkar declared Vasant More as the candidate from the Pune Constituency. The VBA State Committee has decided not to field a candidate from the Baramati Parliamentary Constituency as the VBA will support the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule. 

Open in app
Tags :Lok Sabha Election 2024Lok Sabha Election 2024Vanchit Bahujan AghadiSupriya SuleVasant MoreMaharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024