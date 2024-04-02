Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA Releases Third List of Candidates, Fields Vasant More from Pune, Backs Supriya Sule in Baramati

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) released the thirst list of five candidates on Tuesday, for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 Party chief Prakash Ambedkar declared Vasant More as the candidate from the Pune Constituency. The VBA State Committee has decided not to field a candidate from the Baramati Parliamentary Constituency as the VBA will support the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its third list of candidates from Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections.



The VBA State Committee has decided to support the candidate of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) from Baramati. pic.twitter.com/y587dUqLle — Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (@VBAforIndia) April 2, 2024