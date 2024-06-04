Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to Visit Delhi to Attend Key Meetings

This year's Lok Sabha elections have put the BJP in a situation similar to that of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee 28 years ago. In 1996, Vajpayee's lack of a majority led to the ouster of the government, giving the allies a tilt. A similar situation now befalls Modi. Modi will now have to take the allies' interests in mind. Meanwhile, the NDA and the NDA have called an emergency meeting of the allies in Delhi tomorrow.

Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to travel to Delhi from Maharashtra to attend the meetings. On the other hand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will go from the state to attend the NDA meeting. Thackeray and Shinde are likely to be in Delhi at the same time.

Before the results, MLA Ravi Rana had claimed that Uddhav Thackeray would join the NDA. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have the key to power. The BJP and the Congress have called a meeting to decide the next course of action. Now the nation's attention is on who attends the meeting and who is absent. All eyes are also on whether Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu will attend the NDA meeting.

The BJP is leading in 241 seats so far. The BJP-led NDA is leading in around 295 seats. On the other hand, the Congress-led India alliance has also made a strong push in this election. All the parties in the India alliance are leading in 230 seats. Therefore, the BJP, which formed the government on its own in the last two elections, will have to take the help of allies to run the government.