Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar to Hold Public Meetings Today

Mumbai: Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections has picked up pace. The BJP recently released its first list of 195 candidates. Since then, every party has been holding meetings. Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, and Prakash Ambedkar will hold public meetings in the state today. Political parties have started campaigning as the Lok Sabha elections will be announced at any moment.

After Sharad Pawar's rally, Ajit Pawar will hold a public meeting in Manchar. The farmers' rally will be held at Mandavgan Farata in Shirur at 10 am and Manchar at 3 pm. Ajit Pawar will address the people there. Prakash Ambedkar has been holding rallies in Maharashtra since the first week of March. The meetings will be held in Sakoli, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Hatkangale and Sangli.

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray group chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Khopoli, Panvel and Uran. He will inaugurate the Bal Thackeray Law College in Taloja. Later, a public relations office will be inaugurated in Panvel. Thackeray will then hold a public meeting at Zakotia Ground in Khopoli.

Meanwhile, the seat-sharing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Grand Alliance is said to be in the final stages ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. But the seat-sharing has not been announced as there is still a dispute over some seats. The Congress and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) are locked in a 15-seat-sharing tussle over seat-sharing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Prakash Ambedkar said that there is a dispute between Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) and NCP-Sharad Chandra Pawar party on 9 seats. There are also reports that the Shiv Sena and the BJP are in a tug-of-war on some seats.