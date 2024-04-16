Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baramati Seat Contest Sees New Twist as Rohit Pawar's Mother Sunanda Files Nomination

Baramati: The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which has been the focus of all eyes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has taken a new twist. Supriya Sule is contesting from Sharad Pawar group. However, as a precautionary measure, MLA Rohit Pawar's mother Sunanda Pawar will also file her nomination. Sunanda Pawar has filed her nomination from the Baramati constituency.

Sunanda Pawar is the wife of Rajendra Pawar. Ajit Pawar had also taken a dummy application in Baramati. After this, the Sharad Pawar group has taken an application for Sunanda Pawar. Sunanda Pawar's application will be filed as a precautionary measure if Supriya Sule's application is rejected. There is also a discussion among the locals about whether there will be a new twist in the constituency as dummy applications have been received from both groups in Baramati.

For the first time, the Baramati Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a tussle between the Pawar family. Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule will be pitted against each other. But as a precautionary measure, a dummy application has been taken from Ajit Pawar and a supplementary nomination from The Sharad Pawar group has been taken from Sunanda Pawar. In Baramati, it is a Pawar versus Pawar contest this time. Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar and other relatives are united against Ajit Pawar.

"If orders have come from Delhi, Dada will do anything. Earlier, Ajit Pawar used to give orders himself while working under the guidance of Sharad Pawar Saheb. Today, he has to listen to Delhi's order. Ajit Pawar filed his nomination papers and an order came from Delhi that if you kept your nomination and withdrew aunt (Sunetra Pawar)'s application, Ajitdada would have to listen even if it was against his will. So we'll have to see what they do about it in the coming days", NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar said.

