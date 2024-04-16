Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Ram Satpute and Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar File Nominations from Solapur and Madha Seat

BJP's Ram Satpute and Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar filed their nominations from the Solapur and Madha Lok Sabha seat respectively on Tuesday afternoon. Ram Satpute's wife Sanskriti Satpute has also filed her nomination from the Solapur constituency.

Satpute was accompanied by MLA Subhash Deshmukh, former MLA Rajan Patil and Naik-Nimbalkar, MLAs Babandada Shinde, Sanjaymama Shinde, Shiv Sena's Shinde group MLA Shahajibapu Patil and Man taluka MLA Jaykumar Gore. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived in Solapur to campaign for both candidates and a roadshow is underway from the city.