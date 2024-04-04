Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Navneet Rana Files Nomination from Amravati (Watch Video)

Navneet Rana, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, has filed her nomination for the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Rana, who previously contested as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amravati, secured the BJP's nomination for the upcoming polls.

Navneet Rana made her electoral debut a decade ago, unsuccessfully contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Amravati in 2014 on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket. Five years later, she tried her luck again, this time as an independent candidate. With the support of the NCP, she defeated Anandrao Adsul, the sitting Shiv Sena MP from Amravati, by a margin of 36,951 votes.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld Navneet Rana's Scheduled Caste certificate and overturned the Bombay High Court's decision that nullified the Amravati MP's caste certificate. Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol, comprising a bench, delivered the verdict in response to Rana's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's order, which had invalidated her caste certificate.

"Those who raised questions on my birth got an answer today. I thank the Supreme Court. Truth always wins. This is a victory of those who walk on the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," she told news agency ANI.