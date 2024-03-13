Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Dominates Mumbai Seat Contest; NCP Secures 4 Seats, Including Baramati

Mumbai: The seat-sharing formula between the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in Maharashtra has finally been finalized. For the past several days, the Grand Alliance has been at loggerheads over seat-sharing. The BJP wanted to contest more seats than it did in the 2019 elections. The political calculus has changed after the power play in the state. The BJP is the big brother in the Grand Alliance as the Shiv Sena-NCP has two factions.

According to sources, BJP will contest on 31 seats, Shiv Sena on 13 seats, and NCP on 4 seats. Ajit Pawar's NCP has been given Baramati, Shirur, Raigad and Parbhani seats. Shiv Sena candidates will contest on 13 seats. In return, the BJP will contest five seats in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena has chosen Thane instead of the North West Mumbai seat. It was also decided in the meeting that the Shiv Sena would contest the seat in South Central Mumbai.

The sitting MP in South Central Mumbai is Rahul Shewale. The Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction is likely to field Anil Desai from here. When Home Minister Amit Shah came to Mumbai, Eknath Shinde demanded 18 seats. These 18 seats were won by the Shiv Sena in 2019. But the BJP was not ready to give up 18 seats. After that, the Shiv Sena was insisting on 15 seats. The BJP is all set to give up 13 seats to the Shiv Sena-Shinde group.

Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar in Baramati

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is almost certain to contest from Baramati Lok Sabha seat. The seat will see a contest between three-time MP Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. Baramati Lok Sabha constituency did not exist before 1957. After the creation of this constituency, Keshavrao Jedhe became a Congress MP here. The seat was held by the Congress from 1957 to 1971. In 1977, Sambhaji Kakade of the Janata Party became an MP here. Sharad Pawar became the MP from Baramati for the first time in 1984. Since 1991, the seat has been held by the Pawar family.