Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Eyes Shiv Sena's Past Turf, CM Shinde Under Pressure

Mumbai: There is unease in the Shiv Sena as BJP leaders are now claiming some of the seats that the Sena contested last time in the constituencies where Shiv Sena MPs are now led by Chief Minister Shinde.

Of the 18 Shiv Sena MPs, 13 are with Shinde. However, in its constituencies, the BJP has started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. There was talk that Shiv Sena candidates would contest on the Lotus symbol. However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it clear that the alliance partners will fight only on their symbols.

Seat-sharing talks for the Grand Alliance are yet to begin. When that happens, the big challenge for Shinde will be to retain his seats and get some new seats. Even in the constituencies held by its allies in the Grand Alliance, the BJP has made a pitch that those seats will remain with it.

BJP keeps a close eye on these constituencies

Ramtek, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, North-West Mumbai and South Mumbai are said to be closely watched by the BJP.

BJP office-bearers in Nashik have demanded from their party leaders that lotus should be kept in Nashik. Union Minister Narayan Rane has said that the BJP has a claim on Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri.

Local BJP office-bearers in four other constituencies have asked the state BJP to field a BJP candidate this time. In the wake of these moves, Shiv Sena MPs and Shiv Sena office-bearers in various districts have increased the pressure on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that he should fight for the BJP's encroachment.

4-5 sitting MPs will change...

Surveys conducted by the BJP in the last few months have revealed that there is resentment against four to five sitting Shiv Sena MPs and if the candidate is changed, the Sena will not have a problem to win. The BJP needs to take some seats from the Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena has to change the candidates of the last time. These include two in Vidarbha, one in Mumbai, one in North Maharashtra, one in Western Maharashtra, and one in Marathwada.

