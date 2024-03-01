Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Wants Eknath Shinde's Thane and These Many Seats

Mumbai: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, seat-sharing talks are currently underway between the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar). Local BJP leaders are claiming South Mumbai, Shirur, Maval, Hingoli, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nashik seats in the state.

The BJP is all set to contest 30-32 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Shiv Sena and NCP are likely to contest 8-10 seats each. The BJP is said to be keen on the Thane Lok Sabha seat. Rajan Vichare of the Thackeray faction is currently an MP in Thane. At present, seat-sharing talks are going on between the state leaders of the Grand Alliance. However, the final decision is expected to come from Delhi. Amit Shah can play an important role in this.

Arvind Sawant of the Thackeray faction is currently an MP from South Mumbai. While the BJP wants Rahul Narvekar to contest from this seat, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) has instructed Milind Deora to prepare for the elections. The equations have changed since he joined the Shiv Sena. Milind Deora recently quit the Congress and joined the Shinde group. He has also been a two-time MP from South Mumbai. Interestingly, Milind Deora was elected to the Rajya Sabha this month.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seats finalised

There are reliable reports that the seat-sharing formula of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has been finalized. In this regard, an important meeting was held in Mumbai on Thursday at the Silver Oak residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing formula has been decided on 20-18-10. It is learned to have left two seats for Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

