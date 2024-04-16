Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Emerges as Key Figure in Maharashtra's Election Campaigns

Mumbai: Campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has begun in the state. Maharashtra will go to polls in five phases. The cannons of the first round of campaigning will be fired on the 17th. The Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, are also in the fray in the state. Therefore, political parties are inclined to hold as many campaign rallies as possible in this tight battle. The Mahayuti candidate is keen on Devendra Fadnavis' rally. More than 125 rallies of Devendra Fadnavis have been planned in 48 constituencies of the state.

Devendra Fadnavis has addressed 16 rallies in the first phase till April 15. The last phase of elections in the state will be held on May 20. It is said that Fadnavis' campaign rallies will continue in the coming months. Star campaigners are appointed by each party for campaigning. It includes many, including central leaders and ministers. After Modi-Shah, candidates are keen on Devendra Fadnavis' rally in the state. Not only the BJP, but also the candidates of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party are also demanding Fadnavis' campaign.

Devendra Fadnavis at the centre

Devendra Fadnavis has been at the centre of the state for the past few years. After the 2019 assembly election results, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power in the state. As a result, Devendra Fadnavis lost the Chief Minister's post. Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and the Congress together forced the BJP, which won the maximum number of seats, to sit on the opposition benches. At that time, Devendra Fadnavis took over as the Leader of Opposition. Within two-and-a-half years, there was a change of government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis was said to be behind these developments.

The state is now gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The grand alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP and allies is working with the target of Mission 45 plus. The strategy is to give tickets only to the candidate who has the potential to win. In such a situation, the leaders meet Devendra Fadnavis to find a solution through talks to the resentment and resentment against each other in some constituencies. Initially, Parbhani candidate Mahadev Jankar was presicted to go to Sharad Pawar. Fadnavis showed political courage and suddenly attracted Jankar to him. The Ajit Pawar faction won the seat vacated. After that, Devendra Fadnavis also played a role in convincing Vijay Shivtare, who was unhappy in Baramati constituency.