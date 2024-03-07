Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Gives Major Update on Seat Sharing within Mahayuti Alliance in Maharashtra

In a press conference held today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured that the Mahayuti Alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar, remains intact and discussions are ongoing regarding the allocation of two or three seats. Fadnavis emphasized that any decisions related to ticket distribution for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be grounded in the prevailing realities.

"Everything is going well between the three parties of our alliance. Discussion is still going on two or three seats on which there was a deadlock but that too will be resolved soon. There is no dispute of any kind between us. There should not be any speculation about the seats before the announcement because it seems incorrect. Whatever decision will be taken will come before you in a day or two," he said.

"Whenever it comes to ticket distribution for Lok Sabha, any party or any leader can make any demand, but when the decision on ticket distribution is taken, it will be based on the ground reality only," he added.

Responding to recent allegations made by Sharad Pawar against NCP's Ajit Pawar faction MLA Sunil Shelke, Fadnavis expressed his disapproval, stating, "It does not befit a senior leader like Sharad Pawar to threaten an MLA in such a manner. Regardless of age, such actions do not suit a leader of his stature."

Fadnavis also announced a significant move towards sustainable energy, stating that the Maharashtra government has been lauded by the central government for its solar energy model. He shared the ambitious plan to transition 50% or 9000 MW of electricity supplied to farmers to solar power within three years. This initiative aims to reduce pollution, save costs, and alleviate the burden on industries.

"Today, Maharashtra has taken a very important decision. We have given a letter of award for the transition of 50% or 9000 MW supplied to the farmers to solar power... This is a record. This has happened nowhere in the country. The central government has appreciated this model... In three years, we will transform all power supplied to farmers, to solar," affirmed Fadnavis.

(With ANI Inputs)