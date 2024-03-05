Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena and NCP Ajit Pawar Group Stakes Claim on These Seats

The Shiv Sena had contested 22 seats in the 2019 elections. Minister Shambhuraj Desai from the Shinde group said he was still insisting on getting the same number of seats. He said that for a party to insist on a seat is not resentment. Apart from this, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has started preparations to contest 16 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Initiates Farmer-Focused Schemes with Ambitious Goal of Doubling Income, Says Eknath Shinde

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) is contesting from Ramtek, Buldhana, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Shirdi, Ch. Sambhajinagar, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, Raigad, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Maval, Dharashiv, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle.

Ajit Pawar faction ready to contest 16 seats

With seat-sharing talks yet to begin in the Grand Alliance, the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has started preparing to contest 16 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The party has called a meeting in Mumbai on March 5 and 6 to prepare for the elections.



The review meeting will review the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Gondia-Bhandara, Nashik, Dindori, North East Mumbai, Hingoli, Dharashiv, and Raigad on March 5. On March 6, Kolhapur, Buldhana, Madha, Satara, Shirur, Baramati, Parbhani, Ahmednagar, and Gadchiroli constituencies will be reviewed.