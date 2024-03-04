Maharashtra Government Initiates Farmer-Focused Schemes with Ambitious Goal of Doubling Income, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the state government's implementation of numerous schemes for farmers, with the objective of doubling their income.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Balasaheb Thackeray Shetkari Training Centre in Washim, Shinde highlighted the government's steadfast support for agriculturists in addressing challenges such as drought, excessive rainfall, and other concerns. It is noteworthy that Washim, located in the Vidarbha region, is recognized as the nation's largest cotton-growing belt.

The Mahayuti government was formed inspired by the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. We have provided financial assistance totalling Rs 35,000 crore to farmers in the last 17 to 24 months, he said. In a first, the government has provided crop insurance to farmers by paying only Rs 1, said Shinde who became the chief minister in June 2022 after toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He further stated that the government has initiated several schemes for farmers with the goal of doubling their income. Additionally, the Shetkari Bhavan, he explained, will assist farmers in branding, marketing, and selling their produce to obtain better prices, thereby supporting their livelihoods.