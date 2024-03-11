Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Grand Alliance Seat-Sharing Dispute to be Addressed in Delhi Meeting Today, Confirms Ajit Pawar

The Lok Sabha elections will be announced in a few days, but the seat-sharing tussle between the Grand Alliance is yet to be resolved. Seat-sharing talks have been going on for the past few days. Top leaders of the three allies will go to Delhi today for a meeting to discuss seat-sharing in the grand alliance. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the seat-sharing arrangement would be finalised at the meeting.

Talking about seat-sharing, Ajit Pawar said, "Seat-sharing will be done in a way that respects everyone. We will announce our candidates once the seat-sharing scenario becomes clear. Ajit Pawar also said that Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat has been announced, we will also announce our candidate."

"We will not disclose the number of seats we have asked for in the grand alliance, but we have asked for it properly. The seat-sharing will be done in a manner that respects the three parties. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare will go to Delhi after the cabinet meeting on Monday." Ajit Pawar said that seat-sharing talks will be held in Delhi, so the seat-sharing will be finalized in two days.

Uddhav Thackeray announces candidate for Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat

Uddhav Thackeray visited four Shiv Sena shakhas in four assembly segments of Andheri East and Jogeshwari East, Versova, and Andheri West in the North West Lok Sabha constituency and interacted with Shiv Sainiks and announced the candidature of Shiv Sena deputy leader and Yuva Sena general secretary Amol Kirtikar. After Uddhav Thackeray announced the candidate, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam took to Twitter to attack Uddhav Thackeray.

