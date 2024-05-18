Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "Mahayuti Wants a China-Style Democracy," Says Aditya Thackeray

At a public meeting in Nashik on May 17, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti. He expressed concerns over potential changes to the constitution and disrespect towards women by the opposition, saying, "Mahayuti wants a China-style democracy." Thackeray was in Nashik to campaign for Lok Sabha candidate Rajabhau Vaje from the Shiv Sena (UBT). During his speech, Thackeray warned voters that with just two days left before voting, the opposition might approach them at home, offering money in exchange for their votes. He urged people to be vigilant and report any such incidents to the Election Commission.

"The old BJP with Vajpayee ji was different; this BJP listens to only one person's 'Mann Ki Baat.' They talk about getting more than 400 seats, but they won't even cross 200 in this election," Thackeray said. He condemned the arrest of farmers before campaign meetings, calling it an act of dictatorship and disrespect. "Farmers should be given more respect and asked about their issues," he said, recalling that during their government in 2014, they waived farmers' loans up to ₹2 lakh. He criticised the government for arresting farmers and Shiv Sena (UBT) members before the Prime Minister's meeting. Thackeray also pointed out the backlash the Mahayuti government is facing in South India, Haryana, and even in Uttar Pradesh, where people are chanting, "Ek hi bhool, kamal ka phool".

Addressing the revocation of Article 370, he said that it has not made Kashmiri Pandits feel safe to return to Kashmir. "What is the use of making a buzz about it if it doesn't help?" he questioned.

Thackeray framed the election as a battle between UBT and the "gaddar party", accusing the BJP of becoming the face of atrocity in India. He claimed the BJP supports and promotes individuals who have molested and insulted women, urging voters to oppose them to protect women's security. He also accused the BJP of neglecting young voices and failing to create opportunities for the youth.

He criticized the shift of promising industries and job-generating projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat, calling it an injustice to Maharashtra's people. He also highlighted issues such as the leaking of UPSC and Talathi exam papers, promising that if his party comes to power, they will address these problems and bring back Maharashtra's businesses that have moved to Gujarat.

Thackeray made a serious allegation against the Mahayuti, claiming that their aim to secure over 400 seats is to change the constitution. He urged voters to see this election as a crucial decision for the nation's future. "This is a do-or-die election, and people need to select the right leaders for the wellbeing of the nation," he concluded.