Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA Reveals New Approach to Seat Allotment

The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is approaching, and in Maharashtra, there will be a battle between MVA and Mahayuti. While Mahayuti is determining the allocation of seats, MVA is in the final stages of this process. According to reports, UBT Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Congress have reached a solution. Under the new arrangement, UBT Shiv Sena will contest 20 seats, Congress will contest 18, and Sharad Pawar's NCP will contest 10, as per reports from Prakash Ambedkar's party. These three parties are expected to allocate seats to Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi from their respective quotas.

For the past few days, the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi have been urging to finalize the seat allocation by presenting various proposals. When the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had no alliance with any party, they focused on 27 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. When the Mahavikas Aghadi asked for a proposal, they concentrated on the 27 constituencies where they had organizational strength. Some seats are negotiable, and Vanchit is open to discussion. Therefore, leaders of Mavia are discussing how many seats should be allocated to the Vanchit Aghadi.

Following the split between Shiv Sena and NCP, one group is with the ruling Grand Alliance and the other with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. This has completely changed the seat distribution calculation in this year's elections. It appears that Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been successful in securing the most seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's distribution. The final decision is expected in the next two days on the new proposal from Mahavikas Aghadi. Meanwhile, the seat allocation formula information has not been officially released by Mavia leaders, but it is expected to be announced shortly.