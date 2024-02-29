Lok Sabha Election 2024: Grand Alliance Will Win Record Number of Seats in Maharashtra, Says This Opinion Poll

The political world is watching to see what the people of Maharashtra will vote for in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which are just a few days away. The dramatic developments after 2019, the rift between the Shiv Sena and the NCP, and the raging Maratha reservation agitation have made it difficult to gauge the current political trends in Maharashtra. In such a situation, a recent survey has predicted record-breaking seats for the Grand Alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, and NCP's Ajit Pawar group in Maharashtra.

According to the Zee News-Matrize survey, the Grand Alliance is likely to win as many as 45 seats in Maharashtra. The survey predicted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will have to settle for just three seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Grand Alliance won 41 seats in Maharashtra. In 2014, the Grand Alliance had won 42 seats. Against this backdrop, if the survey turns out to be true, it will be the biggest victory for the BJP and the Grand Alliance in Maharashtra so far.

According to other projections in the survey, the BJP is likely to win as many as 78 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 377 of the total 543 seats across the country. The survey also claimed that the Congress-led India alliance will have to be satisfied with only 94 seats. Other parties are projected to win 72 seats.