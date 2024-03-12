Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA’s Seat-Sharing Formula Will Be Finalised After March 17, Says Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala, the Congress' Maharashtra in-charge, announced on Tuesday that the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by the Maha Vikas Aghadi would be determined post-March 17. During a press briefing regarding the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Chennithala mentioned ongoing negotiations with Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. He said the collaborative progress without encountering any obstacles.

Talks are going on between the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents about seat sharing, and the formula will be finalised after March 17. All parties have decided to work together equally taking forward a common ideology. There is no trouble in the MVA and all are moving ahead together, the Congress leader said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners, including the Congress, Shiv Sena (led by Uddhav Thackeray), and the NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), are engaged in intensive negotiations to finalize an agreement on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, which holds a total of 48 seats.

Asked about Prakash Ambedkar's letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging a lack of coordination between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in seat-sharing discussions, Chennithala said the VBA chief is a very good friend and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat is in talks with him. Ambedkar has already declared his nominees for the Lok Sabha seats in Wardha and Sangli, which the Congress usually contests.

