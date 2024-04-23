Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawar 2.0 Moment? Uddhav Thackeray Addresses Massive Rally Amidst Rain In Parbhani (Watch Video)

Speeches of political leaders amidst rain gained significance in Maharashtra politics after NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed a poll rally in lead up to 2019 assembly elections. Pawar's followers believe the veteran's speech changed the momentum of the election.

A similar if not the same moment was observed today in Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Marathwada's Parbhani, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief gave a rousing speech amid heavy rain.

"I'm going to fight adversity, are you going to do the same or not? I am going to get drenched in the rain, are you going to get drenched or not?" Uddhav Thackeray asked in the beginning of his speech as the crowd cheered in affirmative.

"We are Mawle (soldiers) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra, we crushed crisis during that era, then this crisis is nothing. Parbhani is the stronghold of my Shiv Sena. BJP and Mindhe think that everything can be bought with money. But Parbhanikar will not be sold for money," Uddhav Thackeray said, attacking the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The Election Commission has asked to remove the word Jai Bhavani from our campaign song. However, I will not remove that word," said Uddhav Thackeray.

As soon as Uddhav Thackeray started his speech, it started raining. However, people continued listening to his speech while getting drenched in rain. Thackeray too braved the rain and delivered his speech.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, fighting for the existence of his party this election, held a public meeting in Parbhani today to campaign for Mahavikas Aghadi's Parbhani Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Jadhav. In his no holds barred speech, Uddhav Thackeray attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"When you came with love, we gave hugs, but now my tiger claw have come out," he warned the BJP.

"Sudhir Mungantiwar spoke strangely about the brother-sister relationship in a public meeting in Chandrapur, in front of Modi. The work of insulting women is being done by these leaders. Even earlier, a minister from Marathwada had abused Supriya Sule. However, Modi-Shah are not ready to talk about it," Thackeray said.

"I am proud of my parents, I am proud to be the son of Hindu Heart Emperor Balasaheb Thackeray and Maasaheb Minatai. When you talk about our dynasties, our people will decide. But I talk about your dictatorship, and will continue to talk," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"Now, we have to fight the BJP. Because, they are looting our Maharashtra, taking away our industries. Therefore, elect Sanjay Jadhav with a large margin and confiscate the deposit of the opposite party, confiscate the deposit of Mahadev Jankar," Uddhav Thackeray appealed from the meeting in Parbhani.