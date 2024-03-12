Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar Writes to Congress to Discuss Seat Sharing Outside MVA

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) continues to pose challenges for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance. Now with Lok Sabha elections just a few weeks away, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, has not yet decided on seat-sharing. Amid this, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar, who has been looking to align with MVA, has now slammed the alliance saying there is no clarity among them as the issue regarding some Lok Sabha seats is still not resolved.

I wrote a letter to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge on March 10, wherein I highlighted the telephonic conversation between Shri Ramesh Chennithala and I.



Taking into account the time left for elections, the lack of concurrence between INC and SS (UBT), and no finalisation of… pic.twitter.com/eYS1T3NgXe — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) March 12, 2024

Also Read: Prakash Ambedkar Reacts to BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde's Controversial Statement

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday lashed out at the Maharashtra Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi's 'laziness' over seat-sharing talks in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambedkar said, "The dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be announced this week or the next but the MVA in Maharashtra has not finalised the seat-sharing equation within themselves."He further added, "Despite the laziness and lack of hurriedness, we remain positive but the lazy attitude of MVA is very concerning to say the least. I understand there is a lack of concurrence between the INC, SS (UBT) and NCP (SP) on at least 5 seats, which is the prime reason why the MVA is taking time to finalise the seat-sharing formula.

I wrote a letter to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge on March 10, wherein I highlighted the telephonic conversation between Shri Ramesh Chennithala and I. Taking into account the time left for elections, the lack of concurrence between INC and SS (UBT), and no finalisation of seat-sharing formula in the MVA, I had approached Shri Ramesh Chennithala on March 9.We had an extensive telephone call. Chennithala ji shared his concern of Shiv Sena (UBT) being adamant on at least 18 seats. I proposed that Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Congress should sit together and have a discussion on all those seats which the Congress has in mind and demanded in the MVA. I hope Congress and VBA will soon sit together so that we can forward to topple the BJP-RSS government. Earlier after the March 6 meeting, Prakash had said that they would submit the list of seats VBA is seeking to contest but now this situation is less likely to occur.Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April-May this year and the polling schedule is yet to be announced.



