Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSP Leader Mahadev Jankar's Meeting with Sharad Pawar Raises Concerns for Grand Alliance

Mumbai: Rashtriya Samaj Party leader Mahadev Jankar is said to meet Sharad Pawar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He is scheduled to meet Pawar at the Y B Chavan Center, which is now triggering a lot of buzz in political circles. There is now talk of whether the RSP will support the Maha Vikas Aghadi in this Lok Sabha election.

Mahadev Jankar had expressed a strong interest in contesting the Madha Lok Sabha seat in recent days. However, amid the BJP's release of its second list for the Lok Sabha elections, speculation arose regarding Jankar's discontent with the party's decision to nominate Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar for the Madha Lok Sabha seat. Reports now suggest that Jankar may opt to depart from the Grand Alliance.

During Mahadev Jankar's upcoming visit, discussions regarding the Madha Lok Sabha seat are anticipated. Speculation mounts that if Jankar aligns with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it could significantly influence politics in western Maharashtra. Rumors have circulated about Jankar's dissatisfaction with the Grand Alliance in recent days.

The Rashtriya Samaj Party, under the leadership of former minister Mahadev Jankar, had requested certain seats from the BJP, which were ultimately denied. Jankar had previously contested from Baramati in 2014 against NCP's Supriya Sule under the RSP banner, with BJP's backing, albeit unsuccessfully.