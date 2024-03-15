Maharashtra: Asim Sarode Says 12 MLAs from Shinde Faction Set to Rejoin Uddhav Thackeray's Camp

Chandrapur: Human Rights Activist and Lawyer Asim Sarode and others held a meeting in Chandrapur under the Nirbhay Bano campaign. At the meeting, Sarode claimed that 12 MLAs of the Shiv Sena's Shinde group would return with Uddhav Thackeray. Sarode even read out the list of names of these 12 people directly. But two of these MLAs seem to be already with Uddhav Thackeray.

Sarode asserted during a rally in Chandrapur that "The 12 MLAs who met with Shinde are endeavoring to return to Uddhav Thackeray." He proceeded to identify these individuals as follows: Shrinivas Vanga from Palghar, Lata Sonawane from Chopda, Mahendra Dalvi from Alibaug, Prakash Surve from Maghane, Balaji Kalyankar from Nanded North, Chimanrao Patil from Erandol, Nitinkumar Tale from Balapur, Pradeep Jaiswal from Aurangabad Central, Udaysingh Rajput from Kannada, Mahesh Shinde from Koregaon, and Prakash Abitkar from Radhanagari. Sarode contended that these 12 lawmakers are prepared to realign with Uddhav Thackeray, recognizing that they perceive a lack of prospects under Eknath Shinde, whom he portrayed as obscure beyond Thane district.

However, it's worth noting that Sarode's speech mentioned 11 MLAs, suggesting that 12 would return to Thackeray. It's evident that two of the MLAs in the named list are already aligned with Uddhav Thackeray. Udaysingh Rajput, the MLA from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is confirmed to be with Thackeray. Following the party's split, Rajput publicly addressed allegations, stating, "I was offered more than Rs 50 crore. Money even arrived at my residence in a vehicle, and I have CCTV footage of it. I'm not a traitor who can be bought with money. How could I face my children?"

Another individual, Nitin Kumar Tale, known as Nitin Deshmukh, representing Balapur, accompanied the Shinde group to Guwahati during the Shiv Sena split. However, he claimed to have been deceived. Nitin Deshmukh has remained loyal to Uddhav Thackeray since the outset. Nonetheless, Sarode included Tale's name in the aforementioned list.