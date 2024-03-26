Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSS to Hold Meetings Across Villages to Campaign for PM Modi

Mumbai: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and 36 Sangh Parivar organizations have been asked to activate the machinery on the actual polling day to ensure that their voters complete their voting by 11 am. Sources said each district held a meeting on the same day in the second week of March. Later, block-level meetings were held.

The district Sangh Chalaks were present at the district meetings. Key office-bearers of Sangh Parivar and select BJP leaders were also present at the meetings. The meetings suggested that 100 percent polling should be done and possibly completed by 11 am.

Even on the day of the actual polling, office-bearers and workers of the Parivar will coordinate with each other. The meetings directed them to work diligently to bring back a national-minded government to power at the Centre.

The Modi government touched upon many issues of national importance in the last 10 years. It was clearly stated in the meeting that if some similar issues are to be resolved in the future, a government of their ideas needs to come to power.

Meetings in village temples