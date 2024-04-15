Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Senior Congress Leader Aba Bagul Meets Devendra Fadnavis after Discontent Over Pune Seat

Nagpur: The Congress has fielded Ravindra Dhangekar from Pune for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dhangekar had shot to fame after his victory in the Kasba bypolla. However, senior Congress leader and former Deputy Mayor of Pune Aba Bagul was upset with Dhangekar's candidature. Bagul also publicly expressed his displeasure.

Bagul met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur. Aba Bagul was upset with the Congress fielding Dhangekar. He also staged a protest in front of the Congress party office in Pune. Since then, Aba Bagul has been in touch with BJP leaders. Bagul is currently meeting Fadnavis-Bawankule. It remains to be seen whether Aba Bagul will join the BJP as he met BJP leaders ahead of the elections and whether it will affect Ravindra Dhangekar in the elections.

BJP's Murlidhar Mohol is pitted against Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Pune Lok Sabha seat. Mohol has his work as the mayor while Dhangekar has the leverage of leading the Congress to victory in the Kasba Assembly by-election. However, after Dhangekar's candidature, some leaders in Congress seem to be unhappy. This is why there seems to be a big development in the political circles of Pune.

What did Aba Bagul say?

"Loyalists have been shocked after the announcement of his (Dhangekar's) candidature for Pune. I hope they get justice. Indeed, this should be called the murder of loyalty. Those who worked for 40 years were not given tickets. The MLSs who have come now have been given tickets. He went from Shiv Sena to MNS, from there he joined Congress. He contested the Kasba by-election. We, the party, worked hard to get them elected. I don't know what criteria the party has given Dhangekar a ticket when there are many workers like Balasaheb Shivalkar, Mohan Joshi, Ulhas Pawar and me for the Lok Sabha elections.", Bagul Said.