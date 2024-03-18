Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trouble Brews for BJP in Madha as Mohite Patil Supporters Express Discontent Over Nimbalkar's Candidature

A large number of Vijaysinh Mohite Patil's supporters are upset with the BJP's decision to give the ticket to Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar from the Madha constituency in Solapur. A meeting of Mohite Patil supporters was held on Sunday. Peasant and Workers' Party's Jayant Prabhakar Patil and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar were also present at the meeting. The candidature from Madha constituency has become a headache for the BJP. Minister Girish Mahajan, who had come to address the resentment, was also seen getting frustrated. "I will not give my word or I will get into trouble," Mahajan said.

Also Read | "Some Relationships Have Expiry Dates," Asserts Shrinivas Pawar Amidst Displeasure Over Ajit Pawar's Rift with Sharad Pawar

Girish Mahajan said that there is always no consensus in any constituency on the name of the candidate. Each constituency has a large number of aspirants. However, the resentment in Madha is huge. "Vijaydada has a lot of weight in the party. I came to meet him. The discussion was positive. I can't say a word now. Otherwise, I will get into trouble, but the party high command will take note," he said.

A meeting of Mohite Patil supporters was held at Shivratna bungalow in Akluj. The supporters were insisting that if they withdrew, it would send the wrong message. It was said that they'll take a decision in 1-2 days. Dhairyashil Mohite Patil, BJP district organiser refused to comment on the issue, saying Ramraje Nimbalkar will talk about it

"There are people who love Mohite Patil in Malshiras taluka. He will definitely work with integrity. But those who are political enemies are working against Mohite Patil and defaming him." MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar said that a meeting may have been held in Akluj to chalk out the strategy of his campaign in the future. The Madha Lok Sabha seat is also dominated by Mohite Patil. This time, he was hoping that one of the Mohite Patil family would get a chance instead of fielding Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar. But the Mohite Patil family is said to be upset as soon as the party once again gave Nimbalkar a chance. It remains to be seen whether the party will change its candidate for the Madha Lok Sabha seat or face rebellion.