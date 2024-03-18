"Some Relationships Have Expiry Dates," Asserts Shrinivas Pawar Amidst Displeasure Over Ajit Pawar's Rift with Sharad Pawar

A few days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said in Baramati that his entire family had turned against him. While Ajit Pawar went against Sharad Pawar by joining the grand alliance, his brother, who has been supporting him till now, has also taken a stand against him. Shrinivas Pawar expressed his feelings to the villagers during his visit to Katewadi.

"You must be wondering how I am speaking against Ajit Dada. I was always with dada I supported him in good times, and in bad times. I supported whatever decisions he made. I never asked him why. But during our talks, I told him that if you have the MLA's post, you should give the MP's post to Saheb (Sharad Pawar). He is very kind to us. As villagers, everyone knows. Saheb is now 83 years old and I didn't agree to leave him," he said.

"Some of my friends said it's Dada's years from here and none of Saheb's. That thought pained me. We don't value an older man. My personal view is that we are not worthless people who are going to benefit from another person for the next 10 years," he said.

Pawar continued, "Now our father goes to the fields, circling the dam. Just because you work there doesn't mean they gave you all the fields. Just because they have land in their name doesn't mean they don't want to be evicted from their homes. Those who got the posts (in politics) got it because of Saheb, from day one till today. You're telling the same man to sit at home. It's not fair. It's not convincing to me. I'm not a politician, I'm a different person. I don't do what I don't agree with."

"Even my friends from school have gone (to Ajit Pawar group) without telling me. The medicines we buy have an expiry date. Similarly, some relationships have expiry dates. One should understand this and move on. I'm 60 years old. If you want to live now, you have to live with self-respect," Pawar said.

What did Saheb do?

"Do a good job as long as you're there, I don't think he's sleeping. There's no such surprising (Ajit Pawar's) question as "What did Saheb do?" Uncle who served as deputy chief minister four times. He was a minister for 25 years. Still, he (Ajit Pawar) would question what my uncle did for me. I would have been happy if I had such an uncle. This was a move by the BJP, a move by the RSS from the beginning. They wanted to finish Sharad Pawar. That's what's happened in history, if you break a person in the house, any person can be killed. Because the family is not afraid of the family. From here on out, I'm going to talk, I'm going to be free. "I am not a beneficiary," Shrikant Pawar said, criticizing Ajit Pawar.