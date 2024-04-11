Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter ID Not Mandatory for Voting, Check Alternative Valid ID Proofs

The Lok Sabha elections in the state will be held in five phases April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The Election Commission has accepted 12 types of identity proof other than voter photo identity cards to cast their votes. Voting can be done after showing any one of these proofs, according to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

According to the Election Commission's order, voters who have a voter ID card will submit a voter ID card with a photograph to verify their identity at the polling station. Voters who will not be able to produce voter ID along with a photograph can include a passport, driving license, photo identity card distributed by central or state governments and public sector undertakings, public limited companies to their employees, passbook distributed with photograph by bank or postal department, PAN card, smart card, employment identity card issued under MGNREGA, health insurance smart card distributed by the Ministry of Labour. Will be held. NRIs will need their original passport to identify them.

If a voter has changed his address in the voter list but has not yet received a new identity card, then the previous ID card will be accepted. However, the person's name must be on the electoral roll along with the existing address. Also, all registered voters will be distributed at least five days before the polling date at the polling station, list part number, date of voting, and pre-time information sheets will be distributed by the election office.