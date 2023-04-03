Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after obituary to ​MP Girish Bapat

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references to sitting MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent who passed away recently.

Bapat, who was a sitting BJP MP from Pune, passed away on March 29 while Innocent, a former independent MP from Chalakudy constituency in Thrissur, passed away on March 26.

Lok Sabha now adjourns for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away. Earlier, the House used to adjourn for the day after paying obituary to a sitting member who has passed away.

Girish Bapat, a BJP Member of Parliament, passed away at Pune's Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He passed away at the age of 72. He had a political career that spanned over four decades and held several prominent positions. Last year, he contested the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate and was elected as an MP, marking his first term in Delhi.