Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023: Aaditya Thackeray's shocking statement over Eknath Shinde's rebellion

"Are you thinking of rebellion? What is on your mind", my father (Uddhav Thackeray) had asked Eknath Shinde a month before the rebellion,' former minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said here on Wednesday at the Lokmat Digital Creators Award distribution ceremony.

In this Award ceremony, Lokmat's Joint Managing Director and Editorial Director, Rishi Darda, and the Editor of the Mumbai edition, Atul Kulkarni, interviewed Aaditya Thackeray openly when he made the revelation. However, Aditya kept in the bouquet what Eknath Shinde replied to Uddhav Thackeray's question on whether he was thinking of rebellion. He avoided a direct answer to the question of whether Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will come together in today's situation.

Shinde and his supporters had revolted on the night of June 20, 2022, and had left for Surat while awaiting the results of the Legislative Council elections. However, Aditya revealed in this interview, that a month before on May 20, Uddhav Thackeray had called Shinde and asked him what was on his mind.

He also claimed that it was then that treachery was going on in Shinde's mind. Then-deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar recently claimed in an interview with Lokmat that he had already discussed Shinde's possible rebellion with Uddhav Thackeray. When this was pointed out, Aditya made the above revelation.

"On May 20, I attended an investment conference in Daos. My father called Shinde. At that time, my father had two surgeries. At that time, he asked Shinde about the rebellion. At that time, Shinde was wondering whether there was a chance to break away from the party and become the chief minister. There was also a lot of pressure on them." Aditya also targeted the BJP in a way in this interview by saying that "everyone knows who has been under pressure in our country lately."

Shiv Sena MLAs used to say that Ajit Pawar gives funds only to NCP MLAs. Speaking on this, Aaditya Thackeray says, "Ajit Pawar had given a list of how much funds were given to whom in the session itself after this allegation. The MLAs were given a lot of funds during our time. Now ask them, now there is no fund, and even the voice is being suppressed. All this will be suspended sooner or later. I am challenging them, resign and fight the election, the people will decide."

"I have also challenged the Chief Minister to fight from Worli, or I will fight from your Thane, but they don't have the courage to hold elections. His treachery is not liked by the people. That is why they are afraid to hold other elections, including municipal elections," said Aditya.

Do you consider Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a friend or a foe?

Aditya Thackeray: "Our relationship is still good. I don't know what's on their minds. But our mind is clear. There has never been an atmosphere in our house of personal enmity while fighting a battle of ideas. Maharashtra knows what the relationship between Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar was like."

Will Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray come together when your family is going through a struggle today?

Aditya Thackeray: I always talk about policies. discusses right and wrong. The talks about the alliance between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are personal. Looking at the situation in the country, people seem to give importance to themselves. There are many subjects beyond themselves that are important to people. Nobody seems to be debating whether electric buses, infrastructure, and roads should be similar to those in Mumbai or Joshimath. Alliances or family matters are internal to this. However, no one talks about the problems of the general public.

The Shiv Sena and the bow and arrow were handed over to Eknath Shinde by the Election Commission, and a transaction of Rs 2,000 crore was made. Do you agree with Sanjay Raut's allegation?

Aaditya Thackeray: 'It can be'. People talk like that too. Were there allegations of ‘Khoke’ about traitors? Well! Nobody said we didn't touch the ‘Khoke’. We will win the battle in the Supreme Court. What Shinde did was not a rebellion. What has happened is treachery. A knife pierced the back. What can we do to put a stop to those who have sold their souls? What else do you expect from those who have sold their soul?