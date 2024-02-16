Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024: Complete Winners List

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury. In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.

LMOTY 2024: Special Award - Isha Ambani.

LMOTY 2024: Special Award - Abhay Bhutada.

LMOTY 2024 - Actor (Male) Ranbir Kapoor.

LMOTY 2024 - IPS (Promising) - Somay Munde.

LMOTY 2024 - IAS (Promising) - Bhushan Gagrani.

LMOTY 2024 - Influential Politician - Deepak Kesarkar.

LMOTY 2024 - Influential Politician - Atul Salve.

LMOTY 2024 - Lok Seva - Harishchandra Sude.

LMOTY 2024 - Politics - (Promising) - Kunal Patil.

LMOTY 2024 - Sports - (Promising) - Ojas Deotale.

LMOTY 2024 - Medical - Dr. Abhishek Mangeshikar.

LMOTY 2024 - Medical - Dr. Meraj Kadri.

LMOTY 2024 - BKT - Innovator in Agriculture - Savita Nana Pawra.

LMOTY 2024 - Tech-Savvy Teacher - Anand Anemwad.

LMOTY 2024 - Industry and Business Category - Sudhir Mehta and Vishal Chordia.

LMOTY 2024 - Special Award for Overcoming Disability and Empowering Others - Jaisingh Chavan