Lonavala Traffic Update: Changes Implemented for Monsoon Tourism; 100 Additional Police Deployed, Check Details

Lonavala police have introduced new traffic measures tailored for the monsoon tourism rush, particularly on weekends and holidays. To bolster enforcement, authorities have requisitioned a contingent of 100 personnel, including officers and home guards, from Pune headquarters. This additional force is scheduled to commence duty in Lonavala starting next weekend.

In addition, a dedicated team of volunteer police officers from Lonavala, who have undergone specialized training, will support these efforts. Here are the revised traffic arrangements:

Vehicles traveling directly towards Pune from the internal road of Ambarwadi Ganapati Temple will be diverted:

Instead of Indiranagar, they will now proceed to the Mumbai-Pune National Highway via Opposite Narayan Dham Police Post, Tungarli.

Vehicles returning from Bhushi Dam will follow a new route:

They will be diverted from Kailash Nagar crematorium to Hanuman Tekdi, Kusgaon Ganapati Temple, then Sinhgad College, and finally onto the Mumbai-Pune Expressway towards Pune.

Vehicles heading towards Mumbai will have adjusted routes:

They will exit from Raiwood police post near Khandala Gate No. 30 and the Railway Gate at Apollo Garage.



Here's the plan :

Establishment of a traffic control room at Kumar police post.

Motorists will receive instructions from traffic wardens stationed at Kumar Police Chowki, A1 Chikki Chowk, Meenu Garage Chowk, and Sahara Bridge.

Implementation of a one-way system between Bhangarwadi Indrayani Bridge and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Route adjustment: Vehicles heading to Lonavala will utilize the road in front of Purandare School, while vehicles bound for Bhangarwadi will pass through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on the main road.

Regulation of parking for vehicles along the road near McDonald's.



Penalties for Violators:

Enforcement of Traffic Rules: Drivers failing to adhere to traffic regulations will face penal action.

Vehicle Towing: Vehicles found in violation may be towed away using designated towing vans.

Parking Regulations in Bhushi Dam Area: