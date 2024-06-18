Lonavala Traffic Update: Changes Implemented for Monsoon Tourism; 100 Additional Police Deployed, Check Details

June 18, 2024

Lonavala Traffic Update: Changes Implemented for Monsoon Tourism; 100 Additional Police Deployed, Check Details

Lonavala police have introduced new traffic measures tailored for the monsoon tourism rush, particularly on weekends and holidays. To bolster enforcement, authorities have requisitioned a contingent of 100 personnel, including officers and home guards, from Pune headquarters. This additional force is scheduled to commence duty in Lonavala starting next weekend.

In addition, a dedicated team of volunteer police officers from Lonavala, who have undergone specialized training, will support these efforts. Here are the revised traffic arrangements:

Vehicles traveling directly towards Pune from the internal road of Ambarwadi Ganapati Temple will be diverted:

  • Instead of Indiranagar, they will now proceed to the Mumbai-Pune National Highway via Opposite Narayan Dham Police Post, Tungarli.

Vehicles returning from Bhushi Dam will follow a new route:

  • They will be diverted from Kailash Nagar crematorium to Hanuman Tekdi, Kusgaon Ganapati Temple, then Sinhgad College, and finally onto the Mumbai-Pune Expressway towards Pune.

Vehicles heading towards Mumbai will have adjusted routes:

  • They will exit from Raiwood police post near Khandala Gate No. 30 and the Railway Gate at Apollo Garage.


Here's the plan :

  • Establishment of a traffic control room at Kumar police post.
  • Motorists will receive instructions from traffic wardens stationed at Kumar Police Chowki, A1 Chikki Chowk, Meenu Garage Chowk, and Sahara Bridge.
  • Implementation of a one-way system between Bhangarwadi Indrayani Bridge and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.
  • Route adjustment: Vehicles heading to Lonavala will utilize the road in front of Purandare School, while vehicles bound for Bhangarwadi will pass through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on the main road.
  • Regulation of parking for vehicles along the road near McDonald's.


Penalties for Violators:

  • Enforcement of Traffic Rules: Drivers failing to adhere to traffic regulations will face penal action.
  • Vehicle Towing: Vehicles found in violation may be towed away using designated towing vans.

Parking Regulations in Bhushi Dam Area:

  • No Parking on Roads: Vehicles are prohibited from parking on the roads near Bhushi Dam.
  • Designated Parking Areas: Tourists are advised to park only in designated parking zones.
  • Parking Etiquette at Khandala Rajmachi Point: Vehicles should park on the roadside at Khandala Rajmachi Point to avoid traffic disruption.
  • Enforcement Team Deployment: A dedicated team is tasked with addressing any incidents of tourist misconduct, ensuring safety and order.
