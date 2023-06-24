Long-awaited rainfall delights Pune and surrounding areas

Pune's Katraj, Karve Nagar, Kondhwa, Sinhgad Road, Chandni Chowk, Baner, Balewadi, Senapati Bapat Road, and other areas have experienced rainfall. After a long period of anticipation, showers have finally graced the region.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra is expected to experience heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. In certain regions of Vidarbha, the monsoon made its onset yesterday (Friday). Furthermore, a few districts in West Vidarbha and Mumbai witnessed scattered light showers on Friday morning.

Even though June has come to an end, there are still several regions in the state that have not received rainfall. However, the conditions are gradually becoming more favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance in certain areas.

The farming community in the state has been grappling with challenges arising from the prolonged monsoon delay. Among them, farmers have been facing a critical situation. However, there is a ray of hope as rainfall is forecasted to commence from tomorrow, bringing much-awaited respite to the farming community.

In the upcoming four days, the state is anticipated to receive a varied range of rainfall, spanning from intense downpours to gentle showers, accompanied by thunderous weather. Notably, Mumbai is expected to encounter substantial rainfall during this period.