Long Weekend in Maharashtra: Bus Bookings See Surge by 31% Ahead of Independence Day 2024 and Raksha Bandhan Holidays

Ahead of the long weekend approaching, private bus bookings in Mumbai and across Maharashtra have surged. To meet this rising demand, companies plan to offer 4,571 bus services, a notable increase from last year's Independence Day weekend.

Reservations have significantly increased from August 17 to 19. A representative from redBus, a leading online ticketing platform, noted that the most popular inter-state routes are Mumbai-Indore, Pune-Indore, Pune-Bangalore, and Pune-Hyderabad, while key intra-state routes include Mumbai-Mahabaleshwar, Mumbai-Kolhapur, Pune-Nagpur, Nagpur-Pune, and Mahabaleshwar-Mumbai.

An operator based in the western suburbs stated, "We are working hard to ensure we have enough vehicles to handle the growing passenger volume. The rise in bookings indicates a greater trend of people taking leisure trips and returning to their hometowns for the festivities."