Love Beyond Borders: She Crossed the Distance of Seven Oceans for Her Wedding in Ballarpur

Love knows no boundaries—age, caste, or language. This truth is beautifully illustrated by a young man from Povani in Rajura taluka, who crossed continents for love. While working in Switzerland, Chiranjeev Minal Phulzele fell for Diana Kodrashina, a local resident. With family support, they returned to Chiranjeev's hometown for their wedding.

Chiranjeev, the son of Uddhavrao Phulzele from Powani, married Diana at Sant Tukaram Hall in Ballarpur on August 7th. Powani is a small village nestled in Vekoli, within Rajura taluk. A few years ago, Uddhav Phulzele had settled in Ballarpur for work, where he raised his two sons. Sadly, he passed away a few years ago, leaving Chiranjeev and his brother to shoulder the family's responsibilities. In pursuit of their father's dreams, one brother moved to America while Chiranjeev chose to study in Switzerland, where he now works as a software engineer.

During his time in Switzerland, Chiranjeev fell in love with Diana. After deciding to marry, they traveled to India to inform Chiranjeev's family. Once in Ballarpur—where Chiranjeev's family resides—they shared their intentions with their relatives. The couple celebrated their union at Sant Tukaram Maharaj Hall in Ballarpur, surrounded by family and friends. Notable attendees included former MLA Sudarshan Nimkar's wife, as well as Minal’s family and several dignitaries from the local community, such as Adv. Prashant Gharote, Upasarpanch Sarla Vijay Phulzele, Sudhakar Chandankhede, and Pradeep Bobde.

After the wedding, Chiranjeev and Diana plan to return to Zurich, where Diana's family is organizing a reception to celebrate their marriage.