LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 39.50 ahead of New Year

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 39.50 per cylinder by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday. The new prices will come into effect today (December 22). The prices of domestic gases will however remain unchanged.

In Delhi, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,757, while the same will cost Rs 1,868 in Kolkata.In Mumbai, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,710, while it would cost Rs 1,929 in Chennai.The revision brought some relief to commercial cooking gas users, such as hotels and restaurants.