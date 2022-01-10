L&T to construct Bullet Train project package near Vadodara

Mumbai, Jan 10 The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has bagged an order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) to construct an important package for the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project near Vadodara, an official said here on Monday.

The contract entails designing and constructing Package No. MAHSR-C-5 of the project, which is termed as ‘significant', expected to cost between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The work would include designing and constructing civil and building works for the double-line high-speed railway of a length of 8.198 km.

It would comprise the major station of Vadodara, confirmation car base, viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, and architectural, MEP and other associated works, the company added.

The project alignment passes through Vadodara in south Gujarat and it is scheduled for completion in a little over four years.

The L&T is already executing two other adjoining packages of the mega-project - MAHSR-C-4 and MAHSR-C-6 - awarded in October and November 2020, respectively, on the 508 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

MAHSR-C-4 entails constructing viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots and auxiliary work on a stretch of 237.1 km, while MAHSR-C-6 involves similar works on an 87.569 km stretch.

Now, the L&T will construct a total of nearly 333 km on the entire project spread across the three packages on the route.

Considered a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route runs 155.76 km in Maharashtra, 4.30 km in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and the remaining 348.04 km in Gujarat.

The country's first high-speed-rail project will have 12 stations and on completion, trains will zoom at a top speed of 320 kmph, covering the distance between the two states' financial centres in 2 hours with limited stops or 3 hours with all stops.

