MADC to be nodal agency for setting up helipads, air ambulance services in Maharashtra

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state-run Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) will now serve as the nodal agency for setting up helipads as well as starting air-ambulance facilities.

Shinde, who is the chairman of the MADC, made the announcement after holding a meeting of its board of directors, said an official release. Efforts are underway to set up an aviation training centre near Belora in Amravati district, and Tata Group's Vistara airline may set up the centre, it added. Shinde also issued instructions to set up helipads near police residential colonies.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to expedite the necessary legal procedures to regain control over the operation of airports in Latur, Nanded, Baramati, Dharashiv (Osmanabad), and Yavatmal from private companies, as stated in the press release.